As education evolves and the old-fashioned ways of discipline have proven ineffective, officials at Cripple Creek-Victor School District are changing the model.
Recently awarded the Colorado Department of Education’s Expelled and At-Risk Students Services annual grant of $307,000 for four years, the district plans to hire two Deans of Students for the junior/senior high and Cresson Elementary School.
“We want to become a district that utilizes restorative practices as a way of teaching students how their misbehaviors impact them, especially if they continue to behave that way,” said Miriam Mondragon, the district’s superintendent. “We want them to understand how their misbehaviors affect others.”
For instance, in the current school year, 17 students have been expelled for such misbehaviors as fighting, intimidation, defiant behavior, destruction of school property, vandalism, disrespect and violation of code of conduct.
As well, nine students were given out-of-school suspension for some of the same infractions. At the elementary school, there were three out-of-school suspensions, two for physical aggression and one for a dangerous weapon. These statistics were included in the grant application.
“I think our application showed that we have a plan in place of how to support at-risk youth while trying to move away from exclusionary practices,” Mondragon said. “Let’s do things that change behavior rather than expelling them. I think our grant showed that we want what’s best for these kids.”
In addition to funding the salaries of the deans, the grant funds a Family and Student Success Advocate at the secondary level. “If we have a student who is struggling in the school setting, the advocate will work with the classroom teachers and the families,” Mondragon said.
If parents feel uncomfortable in reaching out to the school, the advocate is the go-to person who can intervene. In addition, the advocate takes pressure off teachers and staff who often delay other responsibilities for the at-risk student. “Every time we miss a phone call or don’t get a chance to follow up, that just lengthens the distance between school and home,” Mondragon said. “And we can’t do that anymore; we’ve got to close the gap.”
The fourth position funds a college/career advisor to help juniors and seniors with post-secondary planning. “To come up to the Cripple Creek-Victor School District, you need to have some level of investment and commitment to these kids and this community,” Mondragon said. “It’s not like just getting a job anywhere else. So that’s what I’m looking for with these new hires.”
A second EARSS grant of $100,000 funds a six-month planning period that includes a month’s salary for the new positions and training for the entire staff. “The grant also funds a very aggressive marketing and recruitment campaign,” Mondragon said.
Mondragon, along with Dan Cummings and Tonya Copley, principals of the secondary and elementary schools, respectively wrote the successful grant to the Colorado Department of Education.