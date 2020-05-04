In the battle to maintain education in the time of the coronavirus, the Cripple Creek-Victor School District has unleashed an army of soldiers.
“We deployed all of our Chromebooks (laptops) and got those out to students,” said Tory Richey, the district’s superintendent.
With one laptop for every two students, the deployment is a first step in ensuring education, albeit remotely, for each child.
Undaunted by challenges such as a lack of internet connection for some students, Richey’s staff set up mobile hotspots. As well, to help those without internet connection, the district is applying for a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
If all else fails, Richey will rely on lessons on paper for those without internet. “It’ll be a long-term project due at the end of the school year,” he said. “I’ve got a team doing a lot of different things.”
Richey has been holding staff development sessions on Google Hangouts. “We go over what we’re trying to cover for that week,” he said.
Using Google Classroom, students have the option of viewing a lecture in real-time or later via a recorded version, each followed by a one-on-one conference with the teacher.
“Assignments are going out virtually when we can and hard copy when we can’t,” Richey said. “Some folks we haven’t heard back from, so we’re sending volunteers or staff members out to see if they’ve moved on.”
The district provides lunches to the students for the week. While some are available to be picked up outside the schools, bus drivers deliver meals to various spots at arranged times. “(Cripple Creek resident) Donna Brazill has been coordinating those efforts,” he said. “She helped secure a grant from the Victor Elks to pay for advertising the program.”
Richey credits his team for the success of remote-learning efforts. They include Tom Hess, Annie Durham, Patricia Bayne, Elaine Hayden, Michelle Eastman and Tonya Copley, along with information technology provided by Merrill Ballinger and Kylle Munden.
“It takes a village — and our teachers are checking in with parents once a week, either by phone or email,” he said. “Wanda Wanda Spoerl and Rhonda McGee are making sure we have contacts.”
Graduation is set for the high school’s 16 seniors with the traditional walk replaced by a parade at noon June 18. “We’re going to have cars drive on the track, with somebody in the press box announcing the graduates’ names, with music and pictures,” Richey said.