On Sept. 1, our own Mary Bielz was awarded Colorado Association of School Board’s prestigious McGuffey Award during the 2021 Fall Regional Meeting in Pueblo.
The CASB McGuffey Award honors unique board members who bring committed and passionate service to their board work. Every district has the opportunity to submit one board member each year. Honorees are recognized at CASB’s Fall Regional Meetings and featured on their website, through social media, and during CASB’s 81st Annual Convention, to be held Dec. 2-4.
Anyone who knows Bielz, knows she is a force to be reckoned with. She brings an energy and unwavering commitment to any project or role she takes on. Her time as president of the CC-V school board has been no exception.
Besides assisting with the writing of the RISE Grant, which resulted in a $1.5 million grant award to district, Mary has been instrumental in the purchase and planning of our mini-factory, the future site of our Building Trades Program, which will provide affordable housing options for our community.
Mary, a former CC-V art teacher for 23 years, has made the communities of Cripple Creek, Victor and the school district her life’s work. From crushing aluminum cans to fund school district initiatives to being the founder and chairman of the board for the Community of Caring Foundation, Mary does work that makes a real difference and will continue to do so for many years to come.