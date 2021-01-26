As January is Colorado School Board Recognition Month, I’d like to highlight the work of Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1 School District’s school board members.
They exemplify local citizen control and decision-making in education. They volunteer hundreds of hours and an immeasurable amount of energy to assure that our schools are providing the best education possible for the children of our community. January is School Board Recognition Month and the perfect time to acknowledge their service to our students and our communities, especially during one of the most complicated school years in U.S. history.
School board members are citizens whose decisions affect our children — what they learn, who will teach them and what kinds of facilities house their classrooms. These are men and women elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for our public schools. They represent you, and they take this responsibility seriously by attending lengthy — sometimes challenging — meetings, conferences and forums where they broaden their knowledge about education; during numerous conversations about the schools; and sessions before the Colorado General Assembly. Our school board is one of 178 such boards across the state.
These boards enable us to have local control of public schools, meaning that decisions on school programming are made by local, elected representatives who understand the community’s unique problems, values, culture and circumstances. It’s a tradition that began nearly 300 years ago. With the advice and counsel of the educational professionals they hire, our school board has an impact on virtually every aspect of our schools. It’s a huge responsibility and one that should not be taken lightly. Too often we neglect to recognize the dedication and hard work of these men and women who represent us.
The staff and students of our school district are asking all local citizens to take a moment to tell a school board member “thanks for caring about our children’s education.” So, hats off to Bill Arrick, Mary Bielz, Connie Dodrill, Tana Rice and Gari Lu Schwab, who make it possible for local citizens to have a say about education in our communities.
We salute the public servants of Cripple Creek-Victor School District whose dedication and civic responsibility make local control of public schools in our community possible. We applaud them for their vision and voice to help shape a better tomorrow.
Mary Bielz, CC-V School Board president, was elected president in December 2019 after being voted onto the CC-V Board in November. An art teacher at CC-V for 23 years, Mary had a dream which then grew into a passion when she was confronted by the needs of her students and their families. Mary became the founder and is currently the chairman of the board for the Community of Caring Foundation, which opened the doors of the Aspen Mine Center in 2002. The organization provides a “one-stop” resource for residents of southern Teller County and the surrounding area. Mary led the way for Community of Caring’s first major program, the opening of the Mountain Alternative School in 1992.
Gari Lu Schwab, CC-V School Board vice president, is CC-V alumni. Five generations of Gari Lus’ family have graduated from CC-V Junior/Senior High School. Gari Lu taught in the district for 41 years and was the cheerleading coach for 17 years. Gari Lu retired at the end of the 2017-18 school year but still wanted to serve the school district and community she loves. She has been a member of the school board since 2019 and was voted board vice president in 2020. Gari Lu enjoys spending time with her two grandchildren and is also a member of the Ute Pass BOCES Board.
Connie Dodrill, CC-V School Board secretary, has been a community leader in the CC-V area for over 27 years. Her faith and desire to give and share her time resulted in being elected to the board of education in November 2019. As cirector of CC-V Parks &Recreation, Connie has helped bring many programs and events to the families and children of Cripple Creek, such as the Mountain View Adventure Park with BMX track, trails and dog park; and the playground at CC-V Junior/Senior High School.
Tana Rice, CC-V School Board treasurer, has been a member of the school board for more than five years, serving her first term beginning in 2013. She was reelected to serve a second term in 2019. Both Tana and her husband are CC-V graduates. Tana has two sons; her oldest son graduated in 2015 and her youngest is expected to graduate in 2022. Tana has a vested interest in the school district and joined the school board because she wants to help students and explore ways to offer more opportunities for CC-V youth.
Bill Arrick, CC-V School Board director, is also a veteran educator who has taught on Indian reservations and at CC-V. Bill’s four sons graduated from CC-V. He is very interested in school law and frequently communicates with our state lawmakers about school issues. Bill served a previous term on the school board in 2006 and was reelected in 2019. He is the proud grandfather of three and likes “Star Wars,” comic books and political debate.