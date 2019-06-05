An issue that has divided residents in the Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1 School District, the recall of board members Dennis Jones, Tim Braun and Tonya Martin has resulted in an election scheduled for July 16. The election is expected to cost the school district more than $8,500.
“That’s the base price,” said Stephanie Kees, Teller County’s deputy clerk and recorder.
However, the issue got hotter when four district residents pulled petitions to run in the July election: Bill Arrick, Sheldon Bennett, Randall Stewart and Mary Bielz. The four have until Friday to gather 25 valid signatures; the deadline applies to any others who might consider running.
The mail-in ballot will have a 200-word summary written by the recall organizers, Patty Waddle, Bill Arrick and Greg Brazill, that explains why they initiated the recall. “The incumbents can write a 300-word rebuttal,” Kees said.
The ballots will have two questions: Should (name) be recalled and if recalled, who should be the successor?
In the meantime, Braun and Jones are fighting the recall. In May, they appeared before the hearing officer, Paul Hurcomb, (also the county attorney) to protest the recall. However, Hurcomb ruled that the two had not followed procedure, that is, they did not protest in front of a notary. Therefore, the protest was not valid.
The three have requested a hearing in the Fourth Judicial District and Judge Scott Sells. If he rules in favor of the board members’ request for a stay, the election will be canceled.