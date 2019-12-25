Gary Lays has been involved with basketball most of his life, starring as a player for Woodland Park High School in the 1990s and later at a small college.
The Park State Bank and Trust loan officer is in his third season as the head coach of the Cripple Creek-Victor boys’ basketball team and is working with a relatively inexperienced team this winter.
“My whole goal is to teach skills and teach discipline and get a good culture around Cripple Creek basketball,” Lays said. “We have a whole lot of guys out who have never played before.
“It’s going to take some work. We will have our ups and downs. The goal is to improve.”
Lays had nearly the same starting five his first two seasons when the Pioneers were a combined 17-20. But with the loss of five starters from last year, this season is a different story as CC-V is 0-5 to begin the campaign. They have struggled to keep close in all of them, losing by an average score of 61-15.
Down several players to begin the campaign because of grades and injures, the Pioneers lost 73-10 in their season opener at Cotopaxi on Dec. 6. The next night the lost 48-3 to Mountain Valley/Moffat. CC-V was held scoreless in the first half and trailed 44-1 after three quarters.
Lays had a nearly full squad against Peyton on Dec. 12, but lost 77-26. Their other losses came in the Kodiak Klassic at The Colorado Springs School to Edison (59-21) and CSS (48-17).
“If you’re trailing by 35 points by the fourth quarter it’s a running clock and we’ve had a few of those this season,” Lays said. “But since we’ve been at full strength we’ve been more competitive.”
The Pioneers are led by seniors Jacob Walinski and Alex Best.
“We have a lot of new faces, but those guys look like they will be able to contribute,” Walinski said. “The more guys on the court who look like they know what they’re doing is making a positive difference. It’s just going to take time.”
Best is in his first season on varsity. “Now that we’re at full strength it’s easier to keep our heads up,” he said. “We know that going into most games it’s going to take a miracle for us to win, but we’re not going to hang our heads.”
The Pioneers are led offensively by junior Killian Reilly (10 points and 4 rebounds per game) and Caleb Suggs (2.3, 7.3).
The CC-V girls are also finding it tough out of the gate as they’ve dropped their first five games by an average score of 50-13. The Pioneers lost to Peyton 78-4.
First-year head coach Brandon Bass believes better times are ahead for his team.
“It’s been a struggle so far,” Bass said. “Out of nine players I have only four who have ever played basketball. It’s a learning process.”
CC-V is playing without Hope Davies for the first time since the 2014-15 season. She graduated in May as the program’s all-time leading scorer with more than 1,500 points.
“This is a rebuilding season and our girls know it,” Bass said. “In the past, Hope was there to get us points when we needed them. Some other players are going to have to step up now.”
The Pioneers have just two seniors on their roster and both are captains; Cassie Castillo and Hailey Estes. The other captain is junior Sarah Wuellner, who averaged 8.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season.
Bass’ squad also consists of one other junior, three sophomores and two freshmen.
“We’re trying to establish a new tradition with this being a whole team and not just one player,” Bass said. “I talk to my seniors about leaving a legacy that they can be proud of.”