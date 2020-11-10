The Cripple Creek-Victor Pioneers Drama Program is proud to present “CC-V: After the Lights Go Out,” a virtual haunted house, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13
Although the Drama Program is young, having just started in 2016, the annual haunted house has quickly become one of the most popular events in the CC-V School District.
Instead of canceling the haunted house this year due to COVID-19, the Drama students realized they could make the most of our circumstances by performing a virtual haunted house using the school security system cameras. They are a very dedicated, hard-working group of students, and are very excited for this opportunity.
The Zoom link for the event is: bit.ly/2IpBdFC.
Our annual haunted house is one of our biggest fundraisers for the Drama Program. As we will not be charging to view, we have set up a GoFundMe page if you wish to donate: gofundme.com/f/ccv-after-the-lights-go-out.