In response to a report of an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co., Brad Poulson, the mine’s community relations representative, provided more information.
The mine reported two unrelated cases of COVID-19 this month and filed a report with Teller County Public Health & Environment. “The outbreak at CC&V is an outbreak only by the strictest definition, two or more positive cases in a 14-day period,” Poulson stated in an email to The Courier.
The report noted that the positive COVID-19 cases came from across the total mine site, comprised of 13 separate facilities spread over an area of more than 6,000 acres. The mine workforce includes 545 employees and 70 on-site contractors.
On Nov. 11, after consulting and then filing the outbreak report with the county for two coronavirus cases, CC&V is now tracking 20 active cases.
Poulson reported that CC&V continues its robust COVID-19 prevention protocols, including ongoing and frequent communication with all employees, along with filing updated weekly reports with the county.
To ensure that employees remain safe, the mine provides cleaning supplies in all work areas, establishes remote working plans for as many people as possible and requires a documented and comprehensive return-to-work process for employees who have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.
Any individual with COVID-19 symptoms (whether at the time of site entry screening or if they develop later in a shift) is sent off site immediately and are referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID symptoms support tool; testing is strongly advised.