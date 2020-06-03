A football field instead of an auditorium and diplomas handed out by a person in a mask, for 12 seniors at Cripple Creek/Victor High School, graduating in 2020 involves creativity.
But in a time when the coronavirus pandemic has turned everything upside down, the ceremony follows health guidelines along with a touch of ingenuity.
The ceremony will begin at noon on June 18, when the graduating seniors and their parents will “march” in a parade. Even though the “floats” will be cars driving around the track, music will add a ceremonial note.
After the parade, students will take their their seats at a socially distanced six feet apart on the field. When their names are called, each will step up to a press box to receive a diploma. Music will be played, photographs taken, videos filmed and hats thrown, in keeping with tradition.
After the ceremony, the students and their parents will continue the parade along Bennett Avenue in Cripple Creek and then on to the city of Victor.