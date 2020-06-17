Llewellynn Foulk, a graduating senior at Cripple Creek-Victor High School, won a $500 scholarship from the County Sheriffs of Colorado.
Foulk was honored in a ceremony last week hosted by Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell and the Honorary Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, which awards the scholarship every other year.
Foulk won the award based on an essay she submitted to the selection committee.
In addition to excelling in academics, Foulk is known for her willingness to help others. While in the eighth grade, for instance, she volunteered at the library in Guffey, where her family lives. “I watch teachers’ pets and I volunteer in the soup kitchen in Colorado Springs,” she said.
On the side, she is learning French and Japanese.
Foulk plans to study journalism and psychology at the University of Denver, where she won a scholarship that pays half her tuition at the private college. “She was accepted at every college she applied to,” said Foulk’s proud mother, Carla Dabney.