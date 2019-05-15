The Pikes Peak Kiwanis Club has awarded scholarships of $10,000 to two local high school seniors.
A banquet was held at the Warehouse Restaurant in Colorado Springs April 26 to honor the two scholarship recipients and their families. Joan Agee and Alan Agee presented the awards in memory of Jack Agee at this first annual banquet, which will be a continuing tradition of the Pikes Peak Kiwanis Club.
Alycia Dennise Jensen, daughter of Barry and Tara Jensen, and a senior at Cripple Creek-Victor High School, plans to earn a degree in chemistry. She will begin her college career at Pikes Peak Community College, and hopes to finish at Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colo.
She was joined in the honor by Faith Jillian Roth, daughter of Jill Roth and Brian Roth, and a senior at Coronado High School in Colorado Springs, who plans to earn a business management degree with a minor in Spanish at Colorado State University.
The Pikes Peak Kiwanis Scholarship foundation was established in 1993 and was initially funded from several community members and clients of Jack Agee as a legacy donation. The funds, initially being held at a private foundation, provided scholarships to high school seniors that participated in area Key Clubs. That requirement no longer exists, as the funds are now held in a public foundation and donor advised fund.
Scholarships were initially awarded at $1,000, with $125 being given each semester, and have grown substantially over the years. In 2015, the Scholarship Committee voted unanimously to approve a name change to the Pikes Peak Kiwanis Jack Agee Memorial Scholarship in honor of Mr. Agee. The fund is still being contributed today by members of the community, corporations and various fundraising events. The value of the fund has endured for the last 26 years and is projected to last in perpetuity.
Since January 2012 the Scholarship Fund has awarded $145,250 to 22 students attending 12 different colleges and universities in Colorado.
Scholarship recipients are required to maintain a 3.0 grade point average and show continued support through community service. The scholarships are generally four-year awards that total $10,000 over eight semesters. The payout for each semester is $1,250.
Pikes Peak Kiwanis club is a community service organization focused on serving the needs of children in Colorado Springs, while supporting programs that positively impact children all over the world. Visit pikespeakkiwanis.com for more information about the club its scholarships.
Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time.