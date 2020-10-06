The Cripple Creek-Victor High School football team and spirit squad will put two weeks of full practices to the test on Friday when the school hosts Cheraw in a 1 p.m. game at Dial Field.
“We have a lot more speed this year,” said CC-V first-year football coach Rick Bowman, who is also the school’s athletic director. “Probably six or seven of our guys can play running back at any given time. And they all can catch a ball.”
CC-V will again play at the 6-man level. The Pioneers were 0-8 last fall. They were forced to forfeit six games due to ineligible players or a lack of healthy players.
“Hopefully, we don’t have those situations come up again this season,” Bowman said. “Right now, things are looking good.”
Senior Jaden Wirtz returns as the team’s quarterback. A four-year starter, Wirtz completed 11-of-34 passes last season for 264 yards and four touchdowns.
“We have a bunch of new guys, but I think this season will be a lot of fun,” Wirtz said. “We have a bunch of freshman and I want to build them up, but I want to win this year.”
The only other returning lettermen are sophomore Chase Coiner (running back/defensive back) and junior Hunter Sandborn (two-way lineman).
“We’re going to have to be discipline,” Bowman said. “With the new guys coming in, we don’t have a lot of room for error.”
The 6-man game is a variation of 8-man. Six-man football was developed in the 1930s in Nebraska as an alternative means for high schools to field teams during the Great Depression. The 6-man game is fast-paced and is usually dominated by speedy backs.
The player that takes the snap from center is not eligible to run down field with the ball. Everyone is an eligible receiver. The field is 80 yards long and 40 yards wide. A standard football field is 100 yards by 53 1/3 yards.
CC-V switched to the 6-man level in 2016 after four years at the 8-man level. The Pioneers played 11-man football from the 1940s through the 2011 season but declining enrollment and lack of participation forced the school to drop down in classifications.
“I’ve always played 11-man football before I got here,” said CC-V sophomore back Isaiah Rich, a transfer running back/tight end from Brighton. “The size of this team is the biggest difference, but I’m just excited to be playing with a new team.”
There are five members of the CC-V cheerleading squad: seniors Sarah Wuellner and Katelyn Whitmore, junior Serenity Heuser and freshmen DeAndra Garcia-Bass and Zoie Robles.
“It will be nice being able to cheer the team on, and it will be nice to have fans at the games to help them motivate the boys.” said Wuellner, who is also running cross-country for the school this fall. “For the longest time, we didn’t think we would have football this fall, but this is great.”
Garcia-Robles said she feels a little overwhelmed learning the 50-plus cheers.
“It’s hard right now, but it’s pretty cool we get to be at all the games,” she said.
CC-V’s cheer coach is Kristie Haines.
“The cheerleaders need to be at the games for support and to help with spirit,” Haines said. “We’re going to have different setups because of the restrictions, but I think it will be a lot better for us in some ways.”
On game days, there will be certain “safety” measures in place this fall — in regard to COVID protocol — that all high schools throughout the state are required to follow. One of them includes making sure there is 25 feet of separation between the cheerleaders and fans, and also 25 feet of separation between the cheerleaders and football players.