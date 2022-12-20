Every holiday season, the communities of Cripple Creek and Victor gather together for a “Gold Camp Christmas” as a way to bring the locals together.
Tree lightings, yuletide meals, parades and decorations were just the beginning of festivities.
A “Winter Wonderland” reception was held at the Aspen Mine Center with a silent auctioning of decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and holiday baskets donated by business and community members to benefit Teller County families and programs.
All proceeds are designated to bring a full Christmas to local families with gift cards for food, clothing and presents through a partnership with the Salvation Army.
Both cities held their respective Christmas Tree Lighting and parade with decorated floats representing local businesses, organizations and individuals.
“Soup for the Soul” and a “Greatest Gold camp Cookie Contest” brought local chefs out for an opportunity to win a golden ladle and bragging rights for their efforts during a community luncheon held Dec. 9.
On Dec. 10, following Cripple Creek’s parade down the main thoroughfare, Bennett Avenue was bustling with activity throughout the day with free hot chocolate, cider and marshmallow roasting over an open fire.
Meanwhile, the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation held its annual Christmas Craft Fair at the June Hack Recreation Center.
Children’s activities at the Aspen Mine Center included an ornament decorating activity and a visit from Santa.
Later that afternoon, the Colorado Springs Chorale gave its annual Christmas Concert performance at Cripple Creek Baptist Church.
The U.S Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, now in its 75th year, held a toy giveaway Dec. 15 at the Cripple Creek-Victor High School cafeteria, presenting toys to all children attending.
The Toys for Tots program collects and distributes toys as Christmas gifts with a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters to “assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens.”
Holiday events continuing through Dec. 31:
Butte Theater’s “Wizard of Oz — Colorado.” This annual holiday production features local actors as well as Thin Air Theater Company cast members in a new Cripple Creek classic written by playwright Chris Sorensen and directed by TATC Artistic Director Chris Armbrister. The show takes the audience down a yellow gold brick road to Cripple Creek’s Oz, where Dorothy is able to rediscover the true meaning of Christmas — and love. The play is followed by an all new Christmas Olio full of singing, dancing and laughter filled with Christmas Spirit. For more information and to make reservations, visit ButteTheater.com or call 719-689-6042.
Mining Head Frame Lights. Experience unique holiday lighting throughout the Gold Camp District by taking an evening drive between Cripple Creek and Victor on a self-guided tour to view historic mining head frames decorated with large Christmas light displays. Sponsored by Newmont Mining Corp., this 24-year tradition features lighted holiday ornaments, on unique mining artifacts that are one-of-a-kind remnants of the gold rush era. The lights are best viewed from public roads around the district after dark and will be in place Friday-Sunday nights in December through New Year’s Day — weather and volunteer staff permitting. Download a self-guided tour map at stcfg.com/holiday-headframe-lighting/.