The Cripple Creek/Victor School District board was unswayed by Les Lindauer’s efforts to save his job as the district’s superintendent. With two recusals, three board members voted unanimously to end his contract in a special meeting Nov. 7.
The board suspended Lindauer in June after citing 13 charges against him.
In voting to terminate, Laura Smith, Don Daniel and Tonya Martin relied on the findings of two arbitration hearings last month that pointed to four allegations as just cause for termination.
Two charges involved Lindauer’s outbursts over the assumption that Dennis Jones, who was re-elected to the board, had committed election fraud, that he didn’t live in the designated district. But the arbiter found no evidence because none had been submitted. During the hearing, Elaine Hayden, the district’s business manager, testified that prior to his termination, Lindauer had not challenged Jones’ residency.
A related charge cited Lindauer’s suggestion to the school’s principal, Tory Richey, Ph.D., that he fire Jones, due to Jones’s refusal to support the ballot measure seeking a mill levy override. “You should non-renew his ass,” Lindauer said, reported in the findings.
As a result, the arbiter found Lindauer’s lack of professionalism as just cause, adding that the threat to punish Jones is a violation of state policy.
The fourth finding is the result of Lindauer’s verbal lashing of a grandmother concerned about the bullying suffered at school by her granddaughter. She testified at the hearing that Lindauer, during an executive session with the board about the incidents, yelled, pointed his finger at her and said her issues were a waste of time. Her testimony was confirmed by two others who heard the exchange.
The arbiter found that Lindauer’s treatment of a patron of the district is unacceptable and a serious violation of the duties owed by the superintendent, pursuant to the contract with Express Employment Professional. Lindauer was hired in June 2014 on a contract basis.
Before the decision to terminate, announced after a short executive session, the board allowed Lindauer to speak.
Lindauer touted his accomplishments, among them, negotiating a settlement between the boards of the library and the district. As a result, the library board agreed to pay for the library to remain in the high school, for a savings to the district of $1,080,000 over a 20-year period.
Also, he re-negotiated the interest rate on school construction bonds from 7 to 3 percent, along with keeping the school-based health clinic open by appealing to Newmont Mining Corp. As a result, the mine donated $60,000 to the clinic. “The district paid nothing,” he said.
With additional appeals to Newmont, Lindauer said he secured $60,000 in grants for a security system and a facility for a vocational curriculum, for students and businesses to use for training.
“I approached Newmont again and they liked the idea so much they committed, in writing, a donation of $75,000 a year for three years,” he said.
He negotiated with the Cripple Creek Police Department as well as the Head Start director to share the cost of a school resource officer.
In his four years, Lindauer said he brought in $3,715,000 to the district.
Lindauer probably knew what would happen in the next half-hour. “I wish to part ways peacefully, with a mutual agreement that will allow the board of education and myself to move forward respectfully,” he said. “Thank you.”
After the board announced the termination, Braun and Jones poured over copies of the findings. “I’ve always believe we had a good and just cause to suspend and then terminate Lindauer,” Braun said. “We are relieved this is over and we hope it’s behind us.”
Braun added that he expected the board to extend an offer to Richey to accept the position of superintend, rather than acting superintendent.