The Cripple Creek-Victor High School girls’ basketball team won its third consecutive game on Jan. 19 with a 57-27 victory over Hanover.
Senior sensation Hope Davies scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Pioneers, who improved to 4-5, 2-0 in the Class 1A District 7 Conference.
“We knew when we started off the season that December would be tough for us,” said CC-V coach Chris Spoerl. “We have four new starters. The team is still learning to play together, but it looks like we’re starting to turn that corner.”
Davies has been her usual spectacular self on the court. She is averaging 26.5 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. During the Pioneers’ three-game winning streak, she scored 35, 39 and 36 points, respectively.
“Hope is Hope,” Spoerl said. “She’s going to do her thing.
“The big thing now is that the other girls are finding out their roles and are coming alongside her to make us a better team.”
Sophomore Sarah Wuellner is averaging 6.6 points and a team-best 10.6 rebounds per game for the Pioneers. Other players seeing quality minutes are senior Alycia Jensen (1.3 points, 1.4 rebounds), freshman Jada Laing (3.8 rebounds), sophomore Skye Jacobsen (2.7 rebounds) and junior Cassie Castillo (2.2 rebounds).
The Pioneers are trying to put themselves in the best position when the District 7 tournament is played in mid-February. The top seven of 10 District 7 teams, based on the RPI standings, play in the tournament. The two teams that play in the District finals move on to regionals.
CC-V is 32nd in RPI, but third among District 7 teams, trailing Genoa-Hugo/Karval (3rd) and Elbert (26th).
The CC-V boys were 4-5, 1-0 in the 1A West Central Conference, as of Jan. 23. The Pioneers have yet to win consecutive games this season.
Three players are averaging double-figures in points; Davis Snare (14.0), Junior Clinton (12.9) and Angel St. George-Uballe (10.2).
Clinton leads the team in rebounds with 7.3 per game.
The Pioneers’ boys are 22nd in RPI. They trail District 7 schools Evangelical Christian Academy (13th), Pikes Peak Christian (14th) and Genoa-Hugo/Karval (18th).