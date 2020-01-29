In the age of information overload, a partnership between Teller Senior Coalition and Cripple Creek Transit received recognition from the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies for its ability to reach people.
Winner of the 2019 Marketing Program of the Year, the partners developed a website, tellermobility.com, for residents and visitors to access transportation information, along with a logo for Teller County Transportation. To reflect what’s being advertised, the coalition changed the name to TSC Transit as a more effective marketing tool.
Already ridership on the transit has increased due to the marketing efforts of both agencies.
Kathy Lowry, executive director of TSC, Dianna Van Auken, TSC transportation manager, and Ted Schweitzer, director of Cripple Creek Transit, received the award during a conference in Keystone.
However, Schweitzer credits Cripple Creek’s former marketing director Steve Kitzman for his role in the partnership’s receiving the award. “Steve did the design of the website; Dianna and I are the representatives of the transit piece,” he said. “So Steve did the legwork.”
For Schweitzer, the award was the first of three honors for Cripple Creek Transit. This month, the department won a $150,000 grant to design a transit facility. The grant is funded by the Federal Transportation Administration with a pass-through by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
A week later, the department received a $40,000 grant for a feasibility study to bring back the historic streetcar on Bennett Avenue. “We’d have to make a replica of the streetcar, which be part of the cost,” Schweitzer said. “The study would cover the estimated costs of the infrastructure and operating.”
The project is a joint effort of Renee Mueller, Bill Gray, Steve DiCamillo and Paul Harris, directors of the city’s historic preservation, planning, public works and finance, respectively. “Really, it’s a citywide effort,” Schweitzer said.
The streetcar could be an attraction for tourists as well as residents. “We have pictures of what the streetcar looked like; there’s a company in West Virginia that has the capacity and knowledge to do this project,” Schweitzer said.