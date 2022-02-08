The Cripple Creek City Council announces three finalists to be considered for the City of Cripple Creek City Administrator.
In conjunction with public sector executive search firm KRW, the City of Cripple Creek conducted a nationwide search for the City Administrator position. The finalists will be invited to the Cripple Creek Heritage Center for a Meet and Greet to which city staff and community members are invited. It will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The following day, Friday, Feb 11, the finalists will interview and be provided a field tour. The interview panel will be composed of City Council and staff of the city’s senior leadership team.
The finalists are:
Dicran “Rick” Keuroglian III — He has been assistant city administrator in Brush, Colo. for two years. He also has eight years of experience working indirectly with local government, serving as executive director and founder of City Hope Alliance in Augusta, Ga. Keuroglian is a member of the International City/County Management Association. He holds dual master’s degrees: a Master of Public Administration with a City Management Track and a certificate in Urban Planning and Community Development from Augusta University; and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies with a Community Development Track from Erskine Theological Seminary.
Lisa Parnell-Rowe — She has been director of Development Services in Hastings, Neb. for two years. She has six-and-a-half years of experience working in local government serving in Planning and a joint role as City Administrator/City Clerk/Treasurer. She holds a Master of Public Administration with specialization in Community Development and Urban Planning from University of Nebraska, Omaha.
Frank Salvato — He has over 37 years of experience working in local government in the state of Texas. His local government tenure included roles serving as city manager, assistant city manager, director of Utilities/Building Official/Fire Marshal and code enforcement officer/health inspector. Salvato is a member of the International City/County Management Association and a life member of Texas City Manager’s Association. He holds a Master of Arts with specialization in Public Administration and Political Science.