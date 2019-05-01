If Colorado voters approve the initiation of sports gambling into Cripple Creek, Black Hawk and Central City in November, the state will impose a 10 percent tax on the earnings. The funds will be used for the state’s water plans.
The bill (HB 1372,) would fall under the Limited Gaming regulations. “For the most part it seems pretty harmless,” said Commissioner Bob Campbell, speaking at the commissioners’ meeting Thursday.
Online or in-person betting would only be allowed in licensed casino operations. “They’re not expanding locations, dog tracks or any other places,” Campbell said, adding that he had worked with the City of Cripple Creek to suggest amendments to the bills. “I testified at the state capital this week, and it seems to be going well. We’re OK with that.”
Another bill, HB 1124, has more relevance to Teller County. “This is a bill that would restrict Teller County and every county from cooperating with federal authorities,” said Commissioner Norm Steen, referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“Teller County is the only county in the state that has this agreement with ICE through the 287(g) program. “This bill would have prevented all counties from cooperating with federal authorities. We took a 100 percent opposed position to that bill last Friday,” Steen said.
In Teller County, Sheriff Jason Mikesell signed a new agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the 287(g) option. The agreement will allow two members of the Teller County Sheriff’s Office to be trained in interrogating suspected undocumented migrants at the county jail, issue arrest warrants for immigration violations and complete paperwork to begin the deportation process.
Sued in July by the ACLU, which accused the sheriff of illegally holding Leonardo Conseco Salinas, who posted an $800 bond, Mikesell got a favorable ruling by Judge Lin Billings-Vela. After Conseco posted the bond, the sheriff held the man for 48 hours at the request of ICE, the result of an agreement between the agencies.
At the time of Conseco’s arrest in July by the Division of Gaming in Cripple Creek, officers discovered what they suspected was a forged green card. Mikesell spoke to a group of residents in January about the issue, as was reported in Feb. 4 issue of The Courier.
But another bill, SB 107, could be beneficial to the county. “The bill would permit internet service providers to use fiber-optic cable that currently exists, perhaps unused on the power poles,” said Steen, who has been involved in efforts to expand broadband service to Teller County. “Currently, Colorado law does not permit a telecommunications or broadband signal to go over that fiber, even though the fiber is there and used for other purposes.”
The bill passed the Senate on the third reading and, last week, sent to the House. “This could really be a game changer — at no cost to the county,” Steen said. “This is a change in policy not a change in funding.”
A report by Andy Schlosberg, forester with Colorado State Forest Service, highlighted the severity of the ongoing drought. “In 2018, Colorado experienced the highest temperatures in 124 years,” Schlosberg said. “These temperatures have a huge impact on the insect-disease problems we see — as well as fire issues.” 2018 was the second-driest year in Colorado history, he added.
Schlosberg emphasized that the CSFS will do an assessment of private property for $75.
Commissioner Campbell asked if the recent snowfalls made a difference in the snowpack levels. “I live in Woodland Park and can remember three major storms; 20 years ago, there were a lot more than that,” Schlosberg said.
The information is available at csfs.colostate.edu/woodland-park.
In other business, the commissioners passed a resolution recognizing the 68th annual National Day of Prayer the first Thursday of May. A public observation and gathering is at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.