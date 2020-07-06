Of Teller County’s $2.17 million share of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money, the county will receive slightly less than $1.4 million, Cripple Creek will get $105,849 and Victor will receive $35,065.
Teller County, Cripple Creek, Victor and Woodland Park officials negotiated how these funds will be distributed locally.
At Cripple Creek City Council’s July 1 meeting, Interim City Manager Paul Harris said “Basically, the distribution is based on population. They won’t just be cutting us a check. These are reimbursements for our costs due to the coronavirus.”
Colorado’s share of the $150 billion total CARES Act money was $275 million and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs was tasked with distributing these funds to local governments across the state.
Cripple Creek, Victor and Teller County will pool any “leftover” money to increase the county’s personal protective equipment stockpile and to fund an economic support program for local businesses.
In other business, Cripple Creek Police Officer Heike Karr presented school-zone safety issues she found at Cripple Creek-Victor schools when she was a temporary School Resource Officer. She pointed to inadequate signage, a lack of crosswalks and faded roadway striping on each street leading into the school zone. She also took issue with the speed limit.
“How can we justify going 20 miles per hour in the school zone and only 15 miles per hour in the (business) district?” she asked.
Public Works Director Steve DiCamillo said new signs could each cost between $7,500 and $10,000, if they include flashing lights or beacons with solar panels.
The cost of roadway striping is negligible — a couple of hundred dollars, he said. The city is planning to re-stripe all streets this summer.
He added that 20 mph speed limit came preset when the school zone was established but the 15 mph speed limit in the business district was a special request.
Acting District Superintendent Miriam Mondragon told council that the school board has agreed to cover half the costs for school-zone improvements.
Additionally, Curt Sorenson, president of the Two Mile High Club, asked council for an additional $3,600 to care for the city’s donkey herd and to help put on the 89th annual Donkey Derby Days over Labor Day Weekend. The club’s original budget was set at $30,000 but was cut in half at the last council meeting.
He complained the city didn’t cut its Salute to American Veterans Rally funding by half and asked for equitable treatment.
“We’re doing our darndest to find resources,” he said, adding that the coronavirus has halted many of the club’s fundraising efforts. “Donkey Derby Days is our biggest fundraiser and it has been delayed.”
Mayor Pro Tem Tom Litherland said it could set a bad precedent to approve a grant and then take some of it back two weeks later. “Should we take the money away from the rally?” he asked.
“I don’t care where the money comes from,” Sorenson said. “But we thought we would be treated evenly.”
Mayor Milford Ashworth asked Sorenson for a few weeks for council to think the issue over.
Also, Council approved a resolution to waive casino gaming device fees for June 1-14, when the casinos were still closed. The rest of the second-quarter device fees will be paid over the course of the third quarter.
Council also approved an amended development agreement with FHR Colorado LLC, the owner of Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel. Because of construction delays caused by COVID-19, the company has delayed its hotel and casino expansion. The agreement protects the city if the company fails to complete a number of interim improvements.