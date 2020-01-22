Six plays headline the 2020-2021 season at the Butte Theater in Cripple Creek.
“We are not getting away from the musicals; we will be coming out more and more of what we think our patrons want to see,” said Mel Moser, manager/actor with Thin Air Theatre Co. at the Butte. “I don’t want anybody to think that this is going to become a melodrama house.”
Speaking to about 45 people Jan. 11, Moser called the meeting in order to clear up the misinformation circulating about the theater.
When the city of Cripple Creek last year canceled its contract with the Butte Foundation/Mountain Rep Theater Company in favor of Thin Air, the public reaction was swift. Opinions swirled around social media and letters to the editor, each fueled by the rumor mill.
“This was not a city decision; this was done by me,” Moser said. “The city has been our allies; they have done nothing but put money in the theater with thousands and thousands of dollars to keep this place open.”
Melodrama is tied to the history of Cripple Creek and is a vital piece of keeping the theater alive. “We receive 100% of our funding from Historic Preservation,” he said.
Built in the 1890s, the Butte, a former opera house, is a beneficiary of the State Historical Fund which is the result of the 1990 constitutional amendment allowing limited gaming in the towns of Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek. The amendment stipulates that a portion of the gaming tax revenues be put toward historic preservation. Along with the building, the melodrama productions help to generate the funding stream.
“The reason the state is supporting the Butte, the reason the city is using their historical funding for the Butte is because the building is historic,” Moser said.
Along with the building, the continuation of the melodrama tradition helps to spur the funding stream. “Melodrama is a genre that maybe three other houses do in the United States,” Moser said.
Moser directed classic melodrama for the Mackins (Wayne and his wife, Dorothy, followed by their son Steve and his wife, Bonnie) at the Imperial Hotel from 1980 to 1985. “I fell in love with classic melodrama,” Moser said. “And we are being paid to hold on to that drama.”
Olio (musical pieces worked in between acts at a show) is part of the melodrama. “Back in the old days, it took about 20 minutes to change a set so they closed the main drape and all the actors would come out and do funny skits and songs,” Mosher said. “We put olio in at the end of the performance.”
This season’s melodramas include “Under the Colorado Moon,” which runs June 12-Aug. 15, and “Haunting At the Old Homestead,” set for Oct. 2-31.
As well, the season features the musical “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” (June 26-Aug. 15), Neil Simon’s “I Ought to Be in Pictures” (Aug. 21-Sept. 19), along with a special Valentine’s performance of “Love Letters.” The year-end “A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol” and a new Christmas olio will cap the season (Nov. 27-Dec. 28).
Controversial plays — such as “Rocky Mountain Horror Show” performed last year by the Mountain Rep company — can add spice to the lineup. However, Mosher acknowledged that the risqué play was not universally well-received.
“When art is involved, you’re going to have folks that don’t like it and some that love it,” Mosher said. “But we need to find a happy medium; we are going to be doing things that are not going to sit well with more moderate folks,” Mosher said. “But it will be marketed that way. Anyone coming to a show will know exactly what they’re in store for.”
The city, which owns the Butte as well as the Star building next door, is considering using part of the Butte to house the actors, said city administrator Mark Campbell. He announced that he was holding a check for $280,000 to give to the theater’s producing director Chris Armbrister.
For information about performances, go to thinairtheatre.com or call 689-6402.