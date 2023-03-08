In the effort to boost the economy and promote healthy living, the city of Cripple Creek is designing a community action plan to focus on outdoor recreation.

Led by Connie Dodrill and Jeff Mosher, directors of parks/recreation and marketing and events, respectively, the project is part of the city’s master plan for recreation.

The plan is based upon ideas suggested by residents and business owners. The first meeting this month focused on improvements to City Hall Pocket Park, which attracts tourists to the center of downtown. With a mural painted by Joe Harris that charts railroad history, the plan to add amenities to the park has a head start.

With assistance from University of Colorado Boulder graduate students, the project culminates in workshops March 22 and 23.

“Our planning assistance process is a modified version of the EPA’s Recreation Economies for Rural Communities, which focuses on the intersection between recreational assets, main street revitalization, community vitality and economic diversity,” said Kenny Prior, who with Andrea Dietz, Daniel Raggio and Elena Wimberger expect to conclude the project with a report in May.

The project depends on participation by the citizens who can identify needs as well as wants that align with achievable goals.

“Cripple Creek has a strong spirit of collaboration, and we’re excited to be working alongside such a motivated group of individuals,” Prior said.

The first workshop is from 5-8 p.m. March 22 and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 23, each at the Wildwood Hotel at 119 N. Fifth Street in Cripple Creek. The second day includes lunch. To reserve a spot, call Archie Torres at (719) 689-3514.