The City of Cripple Creek’s administration and businesses continue the city’s growth trend toward development as well as improvements to the city’s infrastructure with several proposals coming before Council at their bi-monthly meetings.

At the city council’s regular June 7 meeting, the agenda began with approval to award an engineering contract to AquaWorks DBO, Inc.

AquaWorks had initially performed preliminary engineering on the water distribution system and wastewater collection system making application for an engineering grant of $400,000 through DOLA and $300,000 through the State Revolving Fund (SRF). The city has since received notice of approval for both grant and loans.

With the DOLA being a 50/50 grant and the SRF a forgivable loan at 80/20, both can offset each other to be used in matching funds totaling one million dollars. The contract with AquaWorks is for $657,150. In addition, DOLA has agreed the city can use a portion of the grant funds to purchase a sewer camera system, estimated at $85,000.

Council held a public hearing on a Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino request for code variances in sign size and illumination to allow for the placement of new illuminated signage and to consider approval of the variances.

Building official Ken Hartsfield presented the request; Golden Nugget representatives were not in attendance to answer questions.

The requests were for an increase in size, as well as allowance for neon-style, internal illumination, which is currently restricted by code. The casino is in the process of replacing all current signage in order to reflect the change in ownership from what is currently the Wildwood Hotel and Casino.

The proposed new signage replaces all current signage on the property with Golden Nugget-branded signs, as well as adding a new, neon-style sign to the steakhouse windows in the rotunda.

Of the six variances requested, council approved the size increase requests and voted against the internal illumination requests, despite staff recommendations for approval.

Council voted to accept an application requesting annexation of property held by John and Karen Freemen and Cripple Creek and the Victor Gold Mine. Application approval sets the stage for a public hearing. The proposed development is for the construction of a self-service storage facility located on an undeveloped 2.71 acre lot located at a southeastern portion of the city, directly adjacent to the city boundary and the Midland Terminal Railway right-of-way.

According to the applicants, they said the spoke to nearby landowners, saying they have no issues with the proposed development. Finally, the council approved to award a mill and overlay project to Pyramid Construction Company.

Public Works Director Steve DiCamillo said the city received bids from four companies and, following close consideration, the recommendation was in favor of Pyramid in the amount of $363,378.24. The project will address paving and pothole issues.