The city of Cripple Creek held its first council meeting of 2023 Jan. 4 with Mayor Milford Ashworth, Mayor pro-tem Tom Litherland and council members Melissa Trenary, Mark Green and Charles Solomone in attendance.
City Manager Frank Salvato reported to council the receipt of a Colorado Department of Local affairs grant in the amount of $300,000 in matching grant funds for wastewater treatment treatment improvements to infrastructure. DOLA provides financial support and investment to Colorado communities through the Division of Local Government with strategic expertise, advocacy and funding to strengthen Colorado.
Plant operations director Mickey Groves requested council authorization to hire an individual who can provide engineering technical expertise and as a point of contact to guide the five-year project through the planning and design stages, with implementation to begin in 2024.
Amos Mascarenas and Steven and Karen Zollner received certificates of recognition from Cripple Creek Police Chief Bud Bright for donations made to the police department. Bright said that although the recipients did not want recognition, the department wanted to acknowledge their appreciation for their contribution to help offset budget constraints.
Mascarenas, and Steve and Karen Zoellner thanked the police department for their service to the community.
“It is a way we can give back to the community as much as they have given us,” Steve Zoellner said.
Bright said the additional money will allow the department much needed upgrades to its antiquated security surveillance system.
Additionally, the council approved its first resolution, 2023-01, as required by Colorado statute for open meetings, establishing a designated public place for the posting of meeting notices. Official postings can be found at cityofcripplecreek.com.