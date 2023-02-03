Results of the Cripple Creek recall election held Jan. 24 have been certified as of Feb. 2, with small contingent of voters determining the ouster of both Ward Four Councilman Mark Green and Ward Five Councilman Charles Solomone.

In that same election, Bruce Brown was elected to represent Ward Five and Jared Bowman was elected to represent Ward Four.

Less than 25% of registered voters living within the two wards turned out for the election.

The recall ballot question, “Shall Mark Green be recalled from the office of Ward Four Councilman…” was answered by a total of 94 voters, with 58 deciding “Yes” for Green’s recall and 36 voting “No.”

With the result of Green’s recall question being affirmative, 56 electors then voted to name Bruce Brown as Green’s replacement. Brown served as the city's mayor at one time.

In the Ward Five election, the vote to oust Charles Solomone was very close, with 48 electors voting “Yes” for his recall and 44 voting “No,” for a total of 94 residents voting.

With Solomone ousted, 47 people voted to elect Jared Bowman as Ward Five Councilman.

The resident-led recall initiative attempts to oust Green and Solomone was launched after they voted in early July to permit a retail gift shop to operate in the Cripple Creek Heritage Center.

Some Cripple Creek retail business owners said they believed that souvenirs sold at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center were in direct competition with their businesses. The Heritage Center has a small retail section with city- related promotional offerings such as T-shirts and ball caps.

Another argument made by those favoring the recall was the recent reduction of festivals and events which were said to draw visitors to the city.

Opponents to the recall also questioned the $20,000 cost to the city to operate the special election.

According to City Clerk Malissa Gish, the swearing-in of both Brown and Bowman is set to take place at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 in the chambers at City Hall. The new councilmenwill be seated at the next regular council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.