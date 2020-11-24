Tammie Lowell, dispatcher with the Cripple Creek Police Dept., was named Dispatcher of the Quarter for her customer service.
Lowell, who is a Lakota as well a dispatcher and ordained minister, performed a wedding ceremony for a couple who walked into the police station and asked for help finding a justice of the peace.
The couple, Anna and Danny, (last names not provided) had a marriage license, and hoped to be married that day, Nov. 1, a Sunday.
In a rush to get home to Oklahoma, the couple said they couldn’t wait until Monday. However, the search for a justice was secondary to their wish to be married in a ceremony in the Colorado mountains, which they acknowledged could not happen that day.
But with Lowell on duty, Nov. 1 was the couple’s lucky day, particularly as Anna is an Apache, and Danny has a Cherokee background. Lowell, along with her coworkers, Jesse Avery and Raven Doran, created an impromptu ceremony at the park across from the station.
“They found some Native American poetry and then served as witnesses for the ceremony,” said Diann Pritchard, dispatch supervisor and records custodian who provided the information.
“I’d like to recognize Tammie for her compassion and making a lasting impression on the dispatch profession with something that you can’t teach — customer service from the heart,” Prichard said. “In this profession we get various requests but this was a definite first.”