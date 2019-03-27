The dispatchers at the police department in Cripple Creek might be few, but they’re mighty. Last month, the dispatchers achieved re-accreditation as the 212th Medical Unit of the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED).
Cripple Creek’s dispatch office is the smallest in the world, according to a release from the IAED. The dispatchers handle 750 calls a year.
Along with fielding calls for emergencies, the dispatchers manage the Friendly Caller option. “The program is for the elderly who don’t have a support network,” said Dawn Jacobs, who manages the program.
The dispatchers have a key to the callers’ lockbox to use in case of what could be an emergency. “They call us every day – and if they haven’t called by a certain time, we send an officer to check on them,” Jacobs said. “We would be happy to help more through the program.”
There are 10 medical Accredited Centers of Excellence in the state of Colorado. Mike Rulo is Cripple Creek’s Police Chief.
For information, call dispatch at 689-2655.