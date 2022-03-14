Cripple Creek Police Department is now better equipped to keep the city safe, thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The $9,321 grant will be used to purchase five automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to fulfill a critical need within the community.
“We want to extend our gratitude to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Colorado Springs for providing us with this grant,” said Cripple Creek Police Sgt. Bradley Ross.
“These funds will allow us to provide even greater support for the people of Cripple Creek.”
The AEDs will be used to help our first responders provide aid in the event of a cardiac emergency.
For the past 16 years, donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide.
During the most recent grant cycle, the Foundation awarded 127 grants to public safety organizations across the country.
The 127 grants totaling nearly $3 million were given to organizations in need of critical lifesaving equipment and resources. Since the foundation launched, it has granted over $65 million to provide equipment, training and support to first responders.