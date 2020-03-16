Mike Rulo has “retired” several times. But this time, the 66-year-old Cripple Creek police chief is definite about saying farewell on April 3. After 44 years of investigating and solving crimes, Rulo is going fishing.
A former military police investigator with the U.S. Army, marshal for Green Mountain Falls, and chief of the Woodland Park Police Department from 1980 to 2000, Rulo also served as Inspector General for the Department of Corrections.
“That job was interesting but not nearly as fun — there were unpleasant things to deal with as well as the occasional crisis in Woodland Park,” he said. “You can imagine being Inspector General with the DOC where you’ve got 7,000 staff interacting with 28,000 offenders. Life could get interesting there.”
Rulo retired from the DOC at age 55 but the not-working thing didn’t pan out. “I did some contracting work as an expert witness in criminal and background investigations, professional standards, audit and inspections, waste, fraud and allegations — it was a very interesting job,” he said.
During his retirement, Rulo filled in as the interim police chief in Fountain and Victor and signed a six-month contract as the interim chief in Cripple Creek. “That was six years ago,” he said. “It’s an amazing community to work for, a great confluence of the gaming industry, wonderful mountains and country environment — who could ask for anything more than that?”
Rulo and his team have been successful in mitigating fraud issues in the casinos. “Occasionally we get criminals who will try to prey on people; we had a case that went statewide that started here,” he said. “Bud Bright (who succeeds Rulo in April) was involved in that — we worked with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Division of Gaming and State Patrol.”
The Cripple Creek department identified 360 victims of identity and motor-vehicle theft, fraud and narcotics, criminal activity generated by a small group of people — all Coloradans. “The principle player is Michael Meadows, who faces multiple prosecutions,” Rulo said. “I think one of the highlights, I believe, is the great collaboration between law enforcement agencies in the region, El Paso and Teller counties, Woodland Park, Colorado Springs, all of the agencies in the 4th Judicial District and we have a great partnership with the Division of Gaming.”
Rulo’s retirement leaves a void in the community. He’s also on the boards of SATURN, an organization dedicated to preventing problem behaviors in youth in Teller County, and Community of Caring — a position he intends to keep.
Community of Caring is based at the Aspen Mine Center, across the street from the police station. Asked for a comment, Angie Trelstad, program director, said, “Do you want me to cry?”
She continued, “Mike is not just a leader but he’s been a great partner; his communication with us is great. Because he’s on our board, I think he will continue to be part of the community.”
On a positive note, Trelstad is more than OK with Rulo’s successor. “We all love Bud,” she said.
Also commenting, Sheriff Jason Mikesell speaks of the loss. “He was my mentor who taught me to be a leader,” said Mikesell, who rose through the ranks of the Teller County Sheriff’s Office. “I’m sad we’re losing such a great law enforcement officer. He understands what people are dealing with — he’s one of the few left of that generation.”
But Mikesell gives a cheer for Rulo’s replacement. “I’m happy they chose Bud; they couldn’t have picked a better person,” he said.
Diann Pritchard, dispatch supervisor/records custodian, also weighed in on her boss. “I’ve worked at the Cripple Creek Police Department for over 24 years. The last six years, under Chief Mike Rulo’s direction, the department has truly thrived through teamwork. He’s worked closely with employees to ensure a smooth transition of leadership when Sgt. Charles (Bud) Bright assumes the position of Chief on April 4. At a later date this spring, the department will be having a BBQ to recognize Chief Rulo and his 44 years of law enforcement.”
In addition to traveling with his wife, Karen, Rulo has his mind on fishing with his grandsons, Grady, 11, and Harris, 9, who lives in Texas. “Those guys are pretty cool, a lot of fun,” he said.