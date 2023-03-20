Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Director Connie Dodrill presented a CDOT / TAP grant on Mar. 15 to city council for final approval of a City Park improvement project in the amount of $642,500.

The money will be used for a complete overhaul of the existing sidewalks throughout the park for safety upgrades to meet federal standards of the American Disability Act. The project will include removal and replacement of non-compliant and failing sidewalk, stairs and wheelchair accessible ramps.

Dodrill said all costs are covered by the grant which includes 80 percent Federal TAP Award funds in the amount of $514,000 and 20 percent State of Colorado MMO Award funds in the amount of $128,500. Following engineering, contracting, etc., the project should commence in 2024.

Dodrill also announced an upcoming interactive community action planning workshop Mar. 22-23 to “… help Cripple Creek thrive by growing our recreation economy and downtown.”

She is inviting the entire Teller County community to participate in an interactive community planning session so participants can share their “perspectives about what makes Cripple Creek special, and create a community action plan for connecting and promoting our recreation opportunities and downtown businesses.”

Refreshments and lunch will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register online. Students from Colorado University Boulder will be conducting the worship as a class project.

FLTC selected to produce Butte’s 2023 professional theatrical season

The council also approved a professional service agreement between the Butte Theater and the Funky Little Theater Company (FLTC) to provide theatrical productions during the 2023 summer and fall professional season, and a lease agreement for the Star Building.

Zack Sztanyo, Butte Director said FLTC is a local non-profit corporation located in Colorado Springs.

“They have produced theater in the Front Range region for nearly 10 years. They have a loyal patron base of over 5,000 people on their mailing list, and have won multiple “Best of” awards in The Gazette and The Independent,” Sztanyo said.

The Butte’s 2023 theater season’s budgeted cost is $264,000 for the professional shows. Under the contract, FLTC shall produce at least five shows during the 2023 professional season including a classic melodrama, musical theater, fall show (may be of any genre, including without limitation a mystery, horror, or comedy), Christmas show, and a one-night cabaret show (as a fundraiser for the city’s “The Butte Program”).

Selected shows will be announced soon. The contract allows for FLTC responsibility for recruiting and casting all performers, crew and staff necessary to produce the shows including an on-site producer. Local talent will be given the opportunity to audition and consideration for all shows.

Provisions for community participation allow FLTC to cast community actors, giving local talent the opportunity to grow by working with the other actors, directors and other professional staff.

The contract states that during the professional season, FLTC shall continue its pro-community policies and practices of having FLTC staff work with community arts organizations and schools, and by encouraging direct community involvement.