The sale of medical and recreational marijuana, as codified by the passage of Ballot Issue 2B, is becoming a reality for Cripple Creek with the city council’s recent approval of ordinances and public hearing to address marijuana business licensing, regulation and taxation.

The city now has rules established for potential recreational and medical marijuana businesses seeking licensing through a points-based system which the city council finalized at its May 17 meeting. With only two openings available for retail shops selling both recreational and medical cannabis, the competition will rely on numerous factors determining top-tier contenders.

Following discussions with City Attorney Erin Smith, city staff had recommended to council the establishment of a points-based system for the selection and awarding of the two authorized retail / medical marijuana permits.

The system is intended to allow fairness between local businesses and current marijuana businesses operating in the state.

Marijuana stores within the city would follow a three-stage licensing process: completion of the application, a points assessment, and public hearing on the conditional use and marijuana store license.

The point system application review will award points based upon specific criteria set forth by ordinance including, years of experience in operating a business and years of primary residence within the city, the absence of misdemeanor or felony conviction within a specific range of time, no pending charges, and whether the applicant has operated a marijuana business in the past without penalty.

Points will also be awarded on the premise that applicants have a security plan in place, a plan for air filtration systems and disposal, a business operation plan with goals addressing staffing, training, business hours, as well as proof of financial means and ability to operate a highly regulated business.

In the event that two or more applicants applying for a license receive the same point assessment, the city will hold a random drawing with the selected applicant moving forward to a public hearing.

In other city business, the council:

• Approved the application for a building setback variance to build an ambulance garage at 700 North A St., the location of the Cripple Creek Care Center. Staff said the construction of six new ambulance bays will be a benefit to the community’s residents, visitors, and economy as “an adaptive reuse of an existing non-conforming facility.” It will provide a new location for the South West Teller County Emergency Medical Services ambulances that is also convenient to the emergency medical staff.

• Approved a Commercial Use agreement agreement in the amount of $15,750 between Chris Armbrister and The Butte Theater to provide actor housing during the professional season.

• Authorized city staff to advertise for on-call civil engineering services.

• Approved an Intergovernmental Agreement for Public Works motor vehicle and equipment repairs with the Southern Teller County Health Services District EMS.

• Considered approval of a revocable license agreement for a sidewalk patio area with Jeff Hellner, DBA The District Kitchen.

• Adopted an ordinance authorizing penalties for violation of Fire Bans within the City of Cripple Creek.

The next City Council meeting is slated for June 7 at 5 p.m.