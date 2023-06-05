A trip back in time and a visit with all the old-timers who made and lost fortunes in the Gold Camp District, the Cripple Creek District Museum holds stories of triumph and loss.

Bill Burcaw, the director, knows pretty much all about it.

These days he’s getting ready to welcome visitors for a birthday celebration for the museum’s 70th.

The day, June 14, features free admission for everybody.

A tour with Burcaw is a dip into history, into the characters and the lifestyle. There is a beautiful (if you like antiques) old grand piano and an organ.

From the get-go, the historic building introduces the tour of the past. Created of sandstone and brick and built in 1895, the building survived the fire of 1896 that ripped through Cripple Creek and Victor.

The Colorado Trade and Transfer Co. adjacent to the museum, built by Bert Carlton in 1893, is today a gift shop that offers a selection of rocks and minerals. The building is the only wood structure in town and survived that same fire.

Between the two buildings, the assay office (a former garage) represents the tradition of determining the value of the gold ore brought in by the miners.

Before entering the buildings, the visitor can cast an eye over to the former train depot to immerse further into the Victorian historical mood. Designed and built in 1895 by William Murphy, the depot served the Midland Terminal Railway and the Colorado Springs & Cripple Creek District Short Line.

The depot was in continual operation until 1949, when the trains stopped running.

A tour with Burcaw highlights the people who made the place tick — the Welbys, Carlton, Mabel Barbee Lee and Bob Womack — who found a fortune in the Gold King Mine. “That started the boom,” Burcaw said.

Barbee Lee wrote “Cripple Creek Days “and served as the dean of Colorado College in Colorado Springs. She died in 1978.

The shiny silver cash register is another blast from the past, a reminder of the non-human cashless exchanges of the 21st century.

Those boxing gloves? They once belonged to Jack Dempsey, a resident for a time in Victor, who was the heavyweight boxing champion in 1919.

In addition to being a place to honor history, the museum jumps into the 21st century with a stage at the entrance for the summer concert series from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

For information, check www.cripplecreekmuseum.com or call (719) 689-9540.