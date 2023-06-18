Opening night of this season’s Cripple Creek melodrama “The Girl of the Golden West” on June 20 was everything a melodrama enthusiast would expect.

Then they got a lot more.

Director Sonja Oliver and the cast from the Funky Little Theater Co. delivered a fun, classic melodrama for most of the night. Then came the twist, as the production morphed into something dystopian, retro and Bollywood with a hint of Mel Brooks.

“I am incredibly proud to be working with the Funky Little Theater team and Cripple Creek’s Butte Theater who were able to bring this production together,” Oliver said. “Theater people do what they do because, using their talents, they have the opportunity to bring joy, hope, inspiration, even catharsis to their audience.”

Those talents were on full display during both of the production’s elements.

The melodrama gave us an unscrupulous villain. ”Booooo!” A likeable albeit unlikely hero. ”Hurrayyyy!” Plus true love ”Awwwww” and a woman scorned. ”Uh oh!”

“Melodrama is incredibly fun theater and provides an opportunity for ‘give and take’ between the actors and the audience,” Oliver said. “It is a style of interactive theater, breaking the ‘fourth wall’ allowing the audience to become a part of the action, this giving the actors more freedom to ‘play’.”

That playful spirit was fully on display during the show’s unexpected, crazy conclusion. The spoiler-free version is that you can expect Donkey Kong, Cripple Creek donkeys and time distortion.

“This particular group of incredibly talented actors have been able to bring more depth to their characters, making this production amazing,” Oliver said.

Just make sure you stay for the ending.