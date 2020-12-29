CRIPPLE CREEK • Don Dirnberger spent 50 years refereeing sports of all kinds — mostly baseball, softball and basketball. Now 66, he spends much of his days writing, spending time with his grandchildren and helping his son, Nathan, run Grey Wolf Resort and Ranch, located on 55 acres of open land that borders Victor.
“My son bought this place early last year,” Don Dirnberger said. “He said, ‘Dad come live on the ranch.’ I haven’t looked back.”
In early 2019, Dirnberger put the finishing touches on his non-fiction book, “South of the Border, Balls and Strikes Cerveza Style.” The 266-page book reads more like a memoir. It tells mostly of his adventures in the 1980s and 90s umpiring softball all over Mexico.
“I dedicated the book to those who toil in pursuit of their dream of one day being in ‘The Show,’” Dirnberger said in reference to all those officials who strive to umpire in the major leagues.
The independently published book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million and IndieBound. You can also purchase a copy at Grey Wolf Resort.
In the non-fiction work, it’s sometimes hard to tell where Dirnberger’s real life adventures end and his embellishment of his journeys through Mexico begin.
“I started this book in 1998,” Dirnberger said. “I try to interweave what has happened in my life. I try to write with integrity. Hopefully, people will learn.”
He covers more than baseball. He writes about his time in restaurants and taverns all over Mexico, courting pretty senoritas and getting to know the natives on a personal level beyond what most visitors experience. He also gives insight into some of his favorite travel sites in Mexico, like Puerto Vallarta.
“This Pacific resort is still a charmer,” Dirnberger said.
Dirnberger’s passion for officiating baseball began when he was 16 growing up in the Denver area. He was asked to fill in behind the plate one day when umpire crews were short for a church softball league.
“I worked two games,” he recalls. “Afterward, a guy walked up and paid me 12 bucks. For two hours of work I got 12 bucks! I said, ‘How do I get into this?’”
Dirnberger poured much of his spare time and energy into learning how to be a better official. As more doors opened up, he worked a variety of sports. He even studied the craft while working as a Peace Corps volunteer.
Since his college days, he has worked games at all levels from youth to college, at Special Olympics, County, Unified Softball Leagues, Native American Basketball Tournaments and disaster recovery trips to the Caribbean.
“Sports hold us together,” Dirnberger said. “Sports is where everybody is equal. It can kind of be like our own Field of Dreams.
“My best friends come from officiating.”
Dirnberger has published dozens of books and poems on topics ranging from officiating to Chinese and Native American history.
“I want to inform, educate and inspire,” he said. “If I’m writing about baseball, I want people to understand the game. Where did that rule come from? Why is it part of the game?
“What we have failed to do in this country is keep the history we have. We have failed to keep the facts, There are too many people trying to be politically correct. It is amazing what we don’t know about our own history and own culture. But that is the purpose of my books.”
Dirnberger continues to write with passion, creating stories from his personal experiences, while working from a small office on the ranch. On his land are pigs, cattle, ducks, geese, turkeys, sheep, goats, mini mules, badgers, moose, coyotes black bears, elk and rabbits.
“You don’t need to look far to get inspired,” Dirnberger said. “We have it all up here.”