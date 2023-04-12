Honored as a Community Hero by the American Red Cross in a ceremony in Denver last month, Beva Leyerly, 49, of Cripple Creek, donated a kidney and saved the life of the recipient.

The charitable adventure began with a response of empathy and the acceptance of risk after a casual suggestion by his wife, Annie Durham.

“Beva, do you want to donate a kidney?” she said.

Durham came up with the idea after watching a video Facebook post which spoke of the interrupted life of a teacher in Colorado Springs. For two years, the woman, known as Jo, suffered the results of a non-functioning kidney.

“She was on dialysis 10 hours a day seven days a week,” Leyerly said.

Former competitive body builder and outdoor enthusiast, Jo, 59, had quit her job and become an invalid whose life depended on a machine.

“It pretty much ruined her emotionally because she loved all of it, the exercise, the teaching,” he said. “Both of her kidneys were completely gone.”

Touched by Jo’s struggles, Leyerly reacted.

“I knew at that moment this was something I was going to do – or at least go until they told me I couldn’t,” he said.

The first two donor/recipient requirements were matching blood types, O positive, and both must be unvaccinated for COVID-19 due to antibodies in the vaccinated.

That ruled out having the surgery in a hospital in Colorado where vaccinations are required. The search led to the University of Texas Southwest Medical Center in Dallas.

Given the go-ahead April 5, 2022, by the hospital in Texas, Leyerly began a series of tests in June in Colorado Springs.

“They test for diseases I’ve never even heard of,” he said. “I spent most of the summer up and down the hill.”

Leyerly is emotional when recalling the phone call on Aug. 23.

“It was the nurse from Texas telling me I’d been approved, that I was a viable donor and surgery was scheduled for Sept. 26,” he said. “And I thought ‘wow, this thing is moving fast.’”

However, the approval required more testing at the hospital in Dallas.

“They wanted to be sure nothing had changed,” Leyerly said.

THE MEETING

Donor and recipient met in person on a chance encounter in the hospital lobby.

“I think it was the biggest hug I’ve ever hugged anybody,” Leyerly said.

Bonding over the shared experience, Jo and her husband Jim, Durham and Leyerly set out on a preliminary adventure.

“We’d drive around Dallas, go eat barbecue, look at sites downtown and enjoy the time together,” Leyerly said.

The morning of the surgery, Leyerly was up first.

“Once they remove my kidney, they put it in a pan, take it to the operating room across the hall, flush it and put it in her,” Leyerly said, adding that his was Laparoscopy minimally invasive surgery.

Jo’s, on the other hand, was full-blown surgery, with the two defunct kidneys left inside.

Leyerly acknowledges feeling emotional turbulence.

“It was scary the closer we got to a definite surgery date. There are all sorts of risks; the operation can shut down your intestines, damage your bladder or an artery,” he said. “Scary, but I tried to ignore it, not say I changed my mind.”

In Cripple Creek, a place where everybody knows your name, the experience was one of community. To cover the first Dallas trip, the Aspen Mine Center/Community of Caring and friends pitched in. For the week-long stay in Dallas, plus airfare, Durham’s GoFundMe campaign raised $6,700.

“The community support was absolutely amazing,” Durham said. “We came back with $200 to spare so I donated it to the National Kidney Foundation.

An employee of the Cripple Creek/Victor School District, Leyerly missed many days of work.

“I’ve had incredible support from the school district,” he said. “The superintendent, Miriam Mondragon, was beyond supportive.”

The expenses did not include medical because the recipient’s insurance company covered everything related to the transplant, Durham said.

For Leyerly, the experience inspired a sense of joy and feelings of gratitude.

“Honestly, this has given me a new lease on life,” he said. “I’m realizing what it truly means to make a real difference in someone’s life.”