A polar vortex brings a flurry of activity to the City of Cripple Creek in the form of its annual Ice Festival, from Saturday through Feb. 17.
Now in its 12th year, the festival’s 2019 theme is “Super Heroes in Ice” featuring ice sculpting artistry to bring spectators into a fantasy world likened to the Marvel and DC Comic fame.
This year’s professional ice-sculpting artists and teams include Thomas Barlow, Sn’Ice Carvings and All Cool Ice, who will carve and chip 300-pound blocks of ice into superhero-themed masterpieces.
The free festival is located along Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek’s main thoroughfare. Throughout the event, spectators will have an opportunity to watch sculptors in action as they transform ice into masterpieces, while working on superhero-themed designs using tools like chainsaws, handsaws, hammers, chisels, drills, irons and hairdryers.
Interactive ice sculptures based on the superhero theme provide free outdoor entertainment for kids of all ages, including carnival games, an ice maze and a sculpted ice slide.
Photo opportunities abound and guests are invited to pose with the favorite superheroes frozen in sculpted ice, providing a translucent backdrop in front of Cripple Creek’s historic Victorian architecture, still colorfully illuminated with seasonal winter decorations.
Food and retail street vendors will line up along upper Bennett Avenue, giving visitors a festival atmosphere offering food, crafts and a variety of memorabilia for sale.
Throughout the festival’s duration, a large, heated tent is set up to shelter and entertain visitors with live music and an ice-carved outdoor bar to serve patrons hot chocolate and cold beverages, liquor, beer and wine. Attendees can also dance to live music featuring popular local bands.
Always a feature is the professionally sculpted ice luge, based on a toboggan design, to channel ice-cold martinis into waiting glasses.
On Saturday, from 4 to 7 p.m. there will be an opportunity to meet the artists and learn about their craft at the Pikes Peak Heritage Center, with hors d’oeuvres and wine served.
Cripple Creek Marketing Director Steven Kitzman said even with cold, winter temps, the Ice Fest is one of the city’s most successful events, drawing thousands of visitors to the historic mountain town.
Free parking is available, along with free shuttle service from the Pikes Peak Heritage Center, located northeast of town on Highway 67, to and from the main event on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information go to visitcripplecreek.com/event/ice-fest/2019-02-09 or call 689-3461.