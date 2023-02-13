After a two-year absence, the Cripple Creek Ice Festival is returning.

From Saturday, Feb. 18 through 26, ice sculptures will line parts of Bennett Avenue. A children’s ice slide will be part of the fun.

The festival includes food and retail vendors, as well as adult beverages served on both event weekends, including the federal holiday, President’s Day, Feb 20.

The Saturday events include timed Carving Competitions, “Battle of the Blade,” at noon, 1:30 and 3:00 p.m.

Carvers prefer to work in the cold so most of the work is done at night. They will begin working on their sculptures on Wednesday, Feb. 15, with significant pieces required to be completed by the first day of the event.

Sculptures will be on display throughout the nine-day event and will remain displayed for several days following the event or until they begin to melt.