Representatives of Triple Crown Casinos briefed the Cripple Creek City Council last week on the design and timeline of its proposed 150-room hotel. Larry Hill, CEO of Triple Crown Casinos, said they plan to break ground on the new hotel by “first frost” of this year.
The $30 million to $40 million hotel will offer guests amenities such as rooftop dining, a restaurant, an athletic area and a ballroom. The hotel will include two buildings along Myers Avenue that will be connected by a covered walkway bridge spanning Third Street. An outdoor terrace and lounge will be built atop the walkway.
The Historic Preservation Commission approved the hotel’s architectural design that will combine brick masonry and metal panels to create a traditional 19th century appearance that ties in with Cripple Creek’s mining aesthetic.
“This is a very new-looking building,” said Planning and Community Development Director Bill Gray. “It is inspired by the architectural form of our historic buildings.”
The City of Cripple Creek is currently reviewing the hotel’s development application submitted this past spring. Approval is expected to come in either late May or June, Gray said.