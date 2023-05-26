First it was the donkeys, soon it will be the Mustangs roaming around Cripple Creek.

Not the horses, though. These Mustangs are made by Ford Motor Company.

The 35th annual Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup will be in Cripple Creek on June 16-17.

The event begins with a social event for registered guests on the evening of June 16 at the Heritage Center. The next day will see hundred classic and modern Mustangs downtown for a Show & Shine event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"For our 35th anniversary, we’re returning to our mountain town roots," RMMR says on their website. "With several hundred participants, this is one of the largest Mustang-focused shows you’ll find in the Rocky Mountain region."

Before their visit to Cripple Creek, the roundup will spend two days participating in autocross and open track events at Pikes Peak International Raceway.