Once Upon a Time in the West is an American story narrated through paintings, pottery, jewelry and photography.
In its 24th year, the art show is a tribute to the mythical and romantic sense of that wild glory of the West. The show, presented by the city of Cripple Creek, begins with an artists’ reception from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday June 28 at the heritage center. The Native American Blessing led by “Walks Alone” and “Little Bear,” begins at 6 p.m. The show runs daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 7.
The show begins on a spiritual tone reflected in the Native American blessing on the patio of the Cripple Creek Heritage Center, a feeling enhanced by the Sangre de Cristo mountain range. Inside, artists enhance the exhibits with an arbor, waterfalls, branches, trees and a stream.
For the viewer, the mood is serene, an interlude.
This show’s theme is Year of the Raven.
“I love the raven; I’m trying to translate the energy and beauty into my art; finding that invisible center is my goal,” said Sofia Balas, one of 11 artists who spend weeks creating the ambiance. “The raven is the messenger that connects both worlds. I’m looking for the center that connects the body and the soul.”
Balas painted the show’s marketing poster, featuring two ravens, one black, one white. The work, in layers of acrylics, represents Mother Earth’s changing from black to white, from darkness to light, depicting truth and healing.
“I like to challenge the imagination of the viewer,” Balas said. “My paintings start with a deep sense of feeling, inspired by the world around me, the vibrant colors in nature.”
Jon Zimmer, “Walks Alone” artist, designer, potter, jeweler and sculptor, has written the story of the raven as an introduction to the blessing.
Founded 24 years ago by Rod “Little Bear” Sutton, Once Upon a Time in the West features the works of Sutton, Zimmer, Balas, Beth Held, Tim Penland, Judy Cheyney, Deb Abbot, Michelle Rozell, Vera Egbert, Becki Evers and Matt Atkinson.