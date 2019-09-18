If everything goes according to plan, the Cripple Creek-Victor High School football team will have enough players to suit up for Saturday’s homecoming game with Edison. Game time is set for 1 p.m. at Dial Field.
“We have eight eligible right now,” Pioneers’ head coach Sebastien Benzi said last week after a practice. “Hopefully, we can stay at that number between now and our game.”
CC-V plays 6-man football. It was forced to forfeit its first two games this season due to a lack of players. The Pioneers played at the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind in Colorado Springs in their season opener on Aug. 29. They were trailing 56-25 at the end of the third quarter when Benzi was forced to throw in the towel because he was down to five players. Midway through the second quarter, junior quarterback Jaden Wirtz went out with a neck injury.
“The guys we had in there were giving it everything they had, but it wasn’t fair to them to keep playing,” Benzi said. “They were winded. They couldn’t go any longer.”
The Pioneers were back up to six players heading into their Week 2 home game with Hanover, but Benzi and CC-V athletic director Rick Bowman decided to forfeit the game rather than take the chance of losing more players during the contest and facing a similar situation as with CSDB.
“We require at least seven players to be healthy and in uniform,” Bowman said.
Bowman is in his first year as the athletic director and is learning on the fly the precarious situation facing the football team.
“We started out with 14 players, but through injuries, parents pulling kids out and eligibility issues, we’re having a little bit of a tough time right now,” Bowman said. “But we’re keeping a positive attitude. The players we do have are also keeping a positive attitude.”
Benzi is in his second year as the head coach, third with the program. In 2018, the Pioneers were 0-8 and had to forfeit a Week 3 game to Cotopaxi. CC-V was outscored during the season, 436-106.
“Having so few players makes practices tough as well,” Benzi said. “We can never do full contact in practice because we don’t have enough players.”
The only returning lettermen from last year’s team are Wirtz, senior Jacob Walinski and junior Alex Best.
“It helps I still have those guys,” Benzi said. “They’ve gone through the gauntlet before and they know what to expect.”
In the CSDB game, Walinski had touchdown runs of 44 and 5 yards, while Wirtz had a rushing and passing touchdown. Sophomore Caleb Suggs had a 42-yard touchdown reception from Wirtz.
CC-V football teams have faced similar issues for the last decade. The program played at the 11-man level through the 2011 season, then went to 8-man for four seasons and now 6-man since 2016. Pioneers teams have had to forfeit a handful of games over the last nine seasons.
“If everybody stays healthy and eligible, we could have a .500 season this year,” Benzi said. “That’s been the biggest challenge since I’ve been here.”
Benzi added that he believes there are several male athletes in the school that could help the football team if they chose to play.
“As coaches at Cripple Creek, we’re bashing our heads against the wall trying to figure out the culture,” he said.
The high school's enrollment numbers have also declined in the last two decades. According to Bowman, there are 93 kids in grades 9-12 (19 seniors, 16 juniors, 31 sophomores, 27 freshmen).
Woodland Park football coach and athletic director Joe Roskam was CC-V’s coach from 2000-2003 when the school played 11-man.
“We only had about 120 kids in the school, but we consistently had 24 to 25 out for football,” Roskam said last week after one of his practices. “We had a lot of fun in those days.”
CC-V’s last winning season was 2005 (5-4 under Dale Dubbs). Postseason football records kept by the Colorado High School Activities Association date back to 1999 and the Pioneers have not qualified for the playoffs during that time.