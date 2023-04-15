The Cripple Creek City Council enacted a Stage 2 Fire Ban restricting open burning on public and private land within the city limits.

According to Fire Chief Joe O’Conor, the existing dry conditions have created circumstances for the possibility of extreme fire hazard throughout the region, leaving the city in a vulnerable condition for wildfires.

O’Coner said very dry conditions have arrived six weeks earlier than last year and the resolution would send a strong message to the community regarding the extreme fire risk.

Because open burning is a prime cause of wildfire, a Stage 2 fire ban would impose restrictions on open burning to “… protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public.”

The resolution prohibitions are as follows:

• All outdoor fires, including but not limited to campfires, warming fires, and the prescribed burning of wildlands, fields, or yard debris.

• Use of explosives (except for permitted mining operations).

• Outdoor smoking, except within smoking shelters, designated smoking areas, or other areas as approved by the Cripple Creek Fire Department. This restriction shall NOT apply to Bennett Avenue between 1st and 5th Street. The discarding of lighted cigarette, cigar, or pipe tobacco outdoors is also prohibited during a period of high fire danger.

• Use of fireworks of any type (except commercial fireworks within the city limits).

• Firing of model rockets.

• The burning of Rubbish is prohibited in Cripple Creek at any time. Rubbish includes paper, garbage, trash, useless waste, rejected or waste foods, offal, and tires.

The resolution does allow the following:

• There will be no restrictions to gas, liquid, or propane barbecues, gas stoves or lanterns that are at least 10 feet away from combustible walls or roofs, wildlands, trash, and debris.

• Does not restrict the use of chainsaws with spark arrestors and approved fire extinguishment equipment readily available.

• Does not restrict use of fused explosives on designated mining property or by special permit issued by the Sheriff.

• Does not restrict use of welding and cutting activities with an open flame around non-combustible material while following all safety precautions and industry best practices.

• Does not restrict the use of fires in fireplaces within buildings anywhere within the City of Cripple Creek.

According to the ban, restrictions on open burning shall remain in effect until amended or repealed by further resolution of the council.

Council approves Mountain Meadows development plan

Ken Hartsfield, Planning Department Director presented a request by M.A.R. Holdings for consideration of a conditional use permit conceptional design plan and planned unit development for the construction of 512 apartment units at a location west of C Street and north of Thurlow Ave.

The Mountain Meadows development plans are for an approximate 20.6-acre area of land at the southwest edge of the City. The complex will accommodate desperately needed residential housing in the city and will allow for growth.

At full buildout, there will be 519 units, grouped into combinations of eleven three- and four-story buildings. Each building will have an interior corridor and elevator.

According to plans, the project will include one- and two-bedroom units; the one-bedroom units will have approximately 770 square feet of conditioned area and the two-bedroom units will have approximately 1,140 sf of conditioned space. Both types of units have been designed with a “great room” concept, with 9-foot ceilings, and will have their own private patio and/or deck.

The project will employ a “mountain architectural style” with an “earth-tone color pallet” and accented with dark wood, heavy timber framing with four unique residential building types.

Included in the plans is a one-story clubhouse with amenities such as an exercise room, leasing offices, mail room, conference room space, gathering space, as well as a covered exterior patio with a spa.

Three-mile plan for annexation approved

The council also approved Resolution 2023-08 adopting a three-mile annexation plan for the city.

Ken Hartsfield, Planning Department Director said the city did not have in place a plan for purposes of annexation as allowed by statute, for a three-mile extension from the existing city borders.

According to the 1987 statute, city annexations are limited to no more than three miles beyond the municipality’s current boundary lines in any given year, except under special circumstances.

In addition, no annexation may be undertaken without an annexation master plan for the three-mile area. Hartsfield said annexing property into the municipality that is outside of the three-mile area, or without the annexation master plan, potentially opens the municipality to litigation.

Hartsfield said adoption of the three-mile plan is a necessary step in legal annexation of land and property into the city. The plan should dovetail with the Cripple Creek Master Plan and guide any future annexations and development toward the betterment of the city.

Hartsfield said since no prior plan has been located, despite annexations in 2002 and 2007, to correct this potential issue, staff has created a three-mile plan in line with statute and the city’s master plan.

In other city business council action included:

• Renee Mueller, Historic Preservation Coordinator presented before council a design for a new 1950’s-style Art Deco sign for the exterior of the Century Casino at 200 E Bennett Ave. Following a brief discussion, council members said that, although the design was attractive, the signage did not follow historic preservation guidelines. Since, there was no motion to approve the design, the city attorney was directed to draw up the appropriate paperwork for denial;

• Voted to approve the nomination of Susan Balcome to the position of Second Alternate for the Historic Preservation Commission;

• Approved Resolution 2023-06 supporting an Energy and Mineral Impact Assistance Fund grant application from DOLA;

• Approved a Professional Service Agreement with SGM for Engineering Services for Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades through preliminary design;

• Approved a resolution presented by Public Works Director Steve DiCamillo authorizing staff to advertise for contractor services - RFP for a mill and overlay project on several city streets.