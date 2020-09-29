A vital resource for the Cripple Creek-Victor Mountain Health Center, the Cripple Creek Elks Lodge No. 316 donated $2,000 to the clinic last month.
Over the years, the Elks’ donations have helped to sustain the health-care needs of students and siblings in the Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1.
“The Elks have purchased fresh fruits and vegetables and have gone into classrooms to educate our students about the importance of eating fruits and vegetables of all colors,” said Laureen Murray RN, the clinic’s coordinator. “The Elks have been supporting our school district for almost a decade and have been amazing!”
The health center, sponsored by Penrose St. Francis Primary Care Clinic, is one of nearly 60 school-based clinics in Colorado.
“The health needs include physical, dental and medication needs, along with important life necessities for all students,” Murray said.
Both the school-based and primary care clinics are inside Cresson Elementary School in Cripple Creek. The school-based clinic has been open since 2009.