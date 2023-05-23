A $6,000 grant from Cripple Creek Elks Lodge #316 to the Cripple Creek/Victor School District targets the health care and nutritional needs of the students.

In partnership with Gorman Medical, School-Based Health Center, the Beacon and Spotlight grants provide health visits to include athletic physicals, some medications, dental and x-rays, for instance.

To encourage healthy eating, the district’s culinary students researched various fruit and vegetables to host tastings for the students, the food funded by the Elks’ grant.

The event was a partnership among Lindsay Chapman, Past Exalted Ruler, Donna Sian, Leading Knight, Laureen Murray, school nurse, and Grace Hokama, mathematics and yoga/ mindfulness instructor.