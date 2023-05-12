The donkeys have been delayed.

Last week's spring snowstorm caused the postponement of the release of the Cripple Creek donkeys, which had been scheduled for May 15.

The Two Mile High Club, caretakers of the donkeys, said that the postponement was for safety reasons.

A new release date is expecting to be announced this week.

Releasing the donkeys isn't as simple as just opening a gate.

"We have to get them ready for city life," spokesperson Annie Valades said. "Hooves need to be trimmed and teeth need to be filed down.

"It's not a pleasant process but it has to be done. Their teeth need to be aligned for them to chew correctly."

The donkeys have become celebrities around Cripple Creek.

"The release is an exciting event as the donkeys are turned out from their winter pasture into the City of Cripple Creek, as they have been for more than 90 years," the Two Mike High Club said in an email. "The release is reminiscent of the early 1900s when mine management released the donkeys from working in the mines as more modern technology replaced them."