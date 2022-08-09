CRIPPLE CREEK • The Two Mile High Club is doing it up big to celebrate the 91st anniversary of Donkey Derby Days in Cripple Creek. Well, this year it’s just a singular Donkey Derby Day.
While the donkeys are always the main attraction at the Saturday, Aug. 13 event, the latest celebration features a free concert by Ted Vigil in downtown Cripple Creek.
Vigil is a national touring artist who performs the music of the late John Denver. Saturday’s concert is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Denver’s beloved song, “Rocky Mountain High,” which was released in October 1972.
There are no reservations needed for the concert, which is from 5 to 7 p.m. in Pocket Park adjacent to City Hall at 337 E. Bennett Ave.
As well, Donkey Derby Days includes the traditional donkey races from noon to 3 p.m., food and retail vendors, live music, pancake breakfast and beer garden.
New this year is the addition of the Gold Prospectors Club of Colorado, offering multiple gold panning opportunities. “We also have the Fossil Mobile from the Florissant Fossil Quarry, the Colorado School of Mines competition team booth, axe throwing, educational booths and more,” said Ellen Moore, the club’s secretary.
The event kicks off with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. followed by the parade at 11 a.m. and music at noon.
The event is the annual fundraiser for the Two Mile High Club, and all proceeds go toward the care and feeding of the town’s beloved donkey herd. The club is also raising money to purchase a tractor for moving hay in their pasture.