Cripple Creek Interim City Administrator Ray White and Finance Director Paul Harris spoke about a Teller County COVID-19 spike at the April 7 Cripple Creek City Council meeting.
The city is planning a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 14 for city employees, casino workers and retail and restaurant workers and their families at the Double Eagle Hotel and Casino. Register for this and other clinics at www.comassvax.org/reg/9012407569. Information about county vaccination clinics and testing sites is listed on the Cripple Creek website, cityofcripplecreek.com, and at tellercovid.com.
“This is the Moderna vaccine,” White said. “We tried to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but it wasn’t available.”
The county has moved back to the more cautions yellow COVID status because of a spike in COVID-19 cases that is affecting mainly the southern part of the county.
“Cripple Creek had 29 new cases reported in March,” Harris said. “This represents a 40 percent increase. The county overall saw a 12 percent increase in total cases.”
Two indicators — the “One Week Cumulative Incident Rate” and the “Hospitalization Rate” — are listed at status Yellow (“concern”). The “One Week Positivity Rate” is at status Red, which the state categorizes as “severe risk.”
In other business, Steve Robb and Sue Kochevar accepted a $2,500 check from the city for the Victor Veterans Memorial Wall. Kochevar clarified that the wall is actually the Teller County Veterans Memorial Wall.
The wall panels, which are ready for installation, had to be enlarged because researchers found many more names of World War II veterans that weren’t included on the original wall. A dedication is planned for 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 31, at Wallace Park in Victor.
City Clerk Janell Sciacca administered the oath of office to two new Associate Municipal Court Judges, Joseph Dirscherl and Jason Berns. They will be assisting Municipal Court Judge Ed Colt.
Additionally, Cripple Creek Police Chief Charles “Bud” Bright gave Steve and Karen Zoellner a certificate in recognition of their generous donation to the Cripple Creek Police Department.
Also, Council approved an ordinance on initial reading that will vacate about 1,240 square feet of the West Golden Avenue right of way that encroaches into three lots in the Gold Flats Addition. Council also adopted the 2020 edition of the Model Traffic Code by ordinance.
Council approved three resolutions, one contract and the sale of a small piece of city property.
The first resolution adopted the Teller County Hazard Mitigation Plan as part of the city’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. The second resolution approved an agreement between AECOM and the city for consulting services for the Cripple Creek Street Car Planning study.
The third resolution approved an agreement between the city and the Colorado Department of Transportation for 2021 5311 Administrative and Operating Assistance funding. The fund awards grants supporting public transportation in rural areas.
Administrative funding is an 80/20 match with $87,740 in federal funds and $21,935 in city funds. Operations funding is a 50/50 grant with federal and city funding set at $129,720 each.
The city also signed a contract with Thin Air Theater Company for the 2021 professional theater season at the Butte Opera House and sold 22.5 feet of lots 1-4 in the first addition to Fremont (now Cripple Creek), along with half of a vacated alley, to Riverside Cottages LLC for $5,000.