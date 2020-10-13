Cripple Creek Mayor Milford Ashworth has joined the 179 Teller County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. At Cripple Creek City Council’s Oct. 7 meeting, Ashworth attended the meeting virtually and is self-quarantining.
At the meeting, Pro Promotions owner Jim Wear asked council to reimburse him for losses he incurred when council canceled the Salute to American Veterans in August.
“Our company lost $40,000 to $50,000 this year,” Wear said. “We had approval from the county and the health department. We had no notion that the city was going to cancel the event.”
Wear’s original invoice for losses incurred between July 14-23 was for about $18,500, but he and his wife Pam credited the invoice for some of their hours, the sale of pins and ride staging and the money they paid to the Colorado State Patrol from the POW-MIA Ride proceeds. This cut their losses to about $12,500.
City staff suggested a payment of $5,760. Councilman Charles Solomone suggested paying Wear nothing but he was outvoted. Councilwoman Meghan Rozell suggested $2,500 and Ashworth suggested $7,500. Eventually, after further discussion, council decided 4-1 to go with staff’s proposal.
Before deliberations on the reimbursement, Annie Durham and Beva Leverly, representing the Veterans Rally Citizens Alliance, spoke in favor of keeping the rally in Cripple Creek.
Shannon Taylor, commander of the Cripple Creek American Legion Post said local nonprofit organizations aren’t opposed to the rally but that there should be more coordination between rally planners and nonprofit organizations.
In other business, the council approved a resolution supporting Amendment 77 on the state election ballot and Municipal Ballot Initiative 2A on the city ballot. Amendment 77 allows Cripple Creek, Black Hawk and Central City to locally approve additional games and set the minimum single bet to any amount.
According to the resolution, Initiative 2A is required to win local approval “to give the City of Cripple Creek authority to replace single bet limits of $100 with unlimited single bets and authorizes the City Council to approve any games that are authorized by the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission.”
City Clerk Janell Sciacca said the city needs both the amendment and the initiative to pass. She explained that if Amendment 77 passes and Initiative 2A doesn’t, any revenue benefits will go to Black Hawk and Central City if their initiatives pass.
Sciacca also gave an election update, noting ballots went out to active voters starting Oct. 9. “If you don’t receive a ballot, reach out to the county clerk,” she said. “If you haven’t voted in a while and you don’t receive a ballot, you also need to reach out to the county clerk or check out www.govotecolorado.gov.”
Teller County Assessor Colt Simmons was at the meeting to talk about Amendment B, which would repeal the Gallagher Amendment that voters approved in the 1980s.
Taking no position on the question, he explained that a yes-vote would freeze property tax rates at 7.15% for residential properties and 29% for commercial properties. A no vote would keep the status quo.
He encouraged voters to read the Colorado Blue Book for voter information. The book is typically mailed to most households and is also available by going online to www.leg.colorado.gov, and clicking on “initiatives.”
Also, City Administrator Ray White said two Cripple Creek police officers were injured in an incident earlier that morning.
Cripple Creek Public Information Officer Diann Pritchard stated in a press release that the officers were investigating reports about two persons littering and possibly sleeping in a vehicle parked behind Bronco Billy’s Casino.
The officers were injured when the suspects attempted to flee. The officers, whose names were not disclosed, were treated and released from the hospital. The suspects were arrested and booked into the Teller County Jail on multiple counts.
Councilmembers wished both officers and the mayor speedy recoveries.
Additionally, Council approved the following resolutions and ordinances:
• A plan to install workforce housing in a portion of the Gold King Mountain Inn.
• A proposal to vacate a portion of an alley near Hettig Avenue and reserving a utility easement
• The employee healthcare plan for next year.