Michael and Sarah Janik bought a second home in Cripple Creek and were hoping to use it as a short-term rental until they are ready to move in permanently. Unfortunately, their timing was off by a few months. The Janiks applied for a lodging business license in January, but were denied because the city enacted a moratorium on short-term rentals in November.
As a memo from City Attorney Erin Smith states, the zoning administrator’s hands were tied, and the business license was denied. The Janiks appealed their case to the Board of Adjustment. In Cripple Creek, the city council acts as the planning commission and board of adjustment.
At the April 6, Cripple Creek City Council meeting, the Janiks had to prove that the denial of a lodging license created practical difficulties or unnecessary hardships.
Michael Janik said the couple can swing two mortgages temporarily, but were hoping to rent out the property for the short term to defray costs. If they can’t defray the mortgage, he said they might be forced to sell the property.
Went it came time to vote, council tried two motions — one to affirm the denial and the other to reverse it. Each motion ended in a tie vote between Mayor Pro Tem Tom Litherland, acting as mayor in Milford Ashworth’s absence, and Councilmember Charles Solomone, who both wanted to grant the appeal, and council members Melissa Trenary and Mark Green, who didn’t.
In other business, Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 Career and Technical Education Coordinator Annie Durham reported that a step has been taken to alleviate the Certified Nursing Assistant shortage at the Cripple Creek Healthcare Center. She said Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park is now a CNA training center and transportation to Forest Ridge will be provided to all prospective CNA employees during their four weeks of training.
Council accepted ownership of the Community Development Block Grant that was used to remodel and renovate the old Madame June Casino into new Community of Caring offices. Community of Caring owns and runs the Aspen Mine Center but needed more space.
Community of Caring Executive Director Ted Borden said after most of the program offices have moved into the new building, which will be called Aspen Mine Center West, the old Aspen Mine Center will keep its name and gift shop and will focus on community education.
Council approved on first reading an ordinance adding a new subsection to the city code “relating to community or useful public service.” The ordinance still needs to be approved on second reading to be implemented. If it is approved, council also approved an agreement with Community of Caring and the Aspen Mine Center to supervise community-service sentences imposed by the municipal court.
Municipal Judge Edward Colt asked that the city implement a community-service program as a sentencing option in addition to or in lieu of fines, restitution and court costs. He stated in a memo that a community-service option is especially needed for indigent defendants for whom fines would most likely not be collectable.
Council approved paying $57,980 out of the city’s contingency budget to run a fiber-optic line between the police department and city offices. Once the Bronco Billy’s casion construction is completed, its new eight-story building will block line-of-sight communications between city offices.
Finance Director Paul Harris said the line will run using Black Hills Energy power poles and noted the planning and building department is researching reimbursement options to recover costs from Full House Resorts, which owns Bronco Billy’s.
“We believe we will be successful,” he said. “They won’t receive a certificate of occupancy unless the police department is connection is completed. They can’t open until we sign off on their project.”
The second reading of an ordinance to vacate a portion of South Third Street at the request of the Midnight Rose Hotel & Casino was tabled to the April 20 meeting.
City Administrator Frank Salvato recognized city employees firefighter Kevin Fisher and transportation department employee Mary Wagner for five years of service to the city, and Transportation Specialist David Cook for 10 years of service.
On the gaming front, Cripple Creek outperformed both Blackhawk and Central City in February. The city is awaiting word on possible sports-gambling legislation in consideration by state legislators.