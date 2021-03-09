CRIPPLE CREEK • The Teller County Board of County Commissioners and the county clerk introduced themselves at the March 3 Cripple Creek City Council meeting.
First to speak was Commission Chair Bob Campbell, who asked council to let the board know if they can help.
Commission Vice Chair Dan Williams, who was recently elected along with Erik Stone, had a bit more to say. Recounting Cripple Creek’s history of ups and downs, beginning in 1897 when the city was destroyed twice by fire, he said, “We’re going to be alright.”
“Last year we were hit between the eyes with a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 people but we’re here with you. … We’ll take this walk with you,” Williams said.
He apologized for those who questioned the council’s patriotism when the Salute to America’s Veterans was delayed for another year.
“It doesn’t matter where we’re standing,” Stone said. “Cripple Creek’s problems are Teller County’s problems; Victor’s problems are Teller County’s problems. We’ve been working with the state to get restrictions eased.”
On the subject of health checks at casino doors, Stone said he’s hoping these can be discontinued. “In all these months, only one person has been turned away because of a fever,” he said.
County Clerk Cheryl Decker said Cripple Creek is showing the state what a good team Teller County is.
In other business, Police Chief Bud Bright introduced an ordinance requesting that the city adopt the 2020 edition of the Model Traffic Code. By adopting the code, council agrees that any city codes that conflict with the new traffic code are repealed.
The code includes a $15 Police Department surcharge and a $10 City Clerk surcharge, neither of which as ever been collected. City Attorney Erin Smith is researching whether these surcharges can be collected.
With council’s unanimous approval of this ordinance on initial posting, there will be a public hearing on April 7.
Council also unanimously agreed to approve a revocable license agreement to allow Neal Harms limited use of a city right of way so that he can keep his porch.
City Planner Alyssa Rivas explained that the home at 412 Main St. had a large porch that was not safe. Harms tore it down and rebuilt a much smaller porch. He said bad information led him to build without a permit but that has been remedied.
The porch is the main entrance to the home, which is under a sales contract. Because many of the homes on Main Street are built directly on the front property line, Harms said he needs the license agreement to sell the home. The agreement is transferable to future owners.