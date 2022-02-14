Cripple Creek Interim City Administrator Ray White is 19 months into what was to be a seven-month contract to fill in while the city searches for a permanent city administrator. His long wait could soon be over.
Mark Collins of KRW Consultants introduced three finalists for the position at a meet-and-greet event Feb. 10 at Cripple Creek Heritage Center.
Lisa Parnell-Rowe for two years was the Woodland Park City Planner under former Planning Director Sally Riley. Because of family obligations she moved to Minden, Neb., and later to Hastings, Neb., about eight years ago.
She has experience working in local government, serving at various times in planning, and has served in a joint role as city administrator/city clerk-treasurer. For the past two years she has been Hastings’ development services director. She also has experience working private-sector management.
Parnell-Rowe holds a Master of Public Administration, with specialization in community development and urban planning from the University of Nebraska, Omaha. She still maintains a home in Divide and, now that her daughter is graduating from high school, she said she is eager to move back to Teller County.
“I see this opening as an opportunity to move back to Colorado and do the work I love,” she said.
Frank Salvato and his wife, Raven, visited Colorado for many years before deciding to retire to Woodland Park about three years ago. He has more than 37 years of experience working in local government in Texas, including roles serving as city manager, assistant city manager, director of utilities/building official/fire marshal and code enforcement officer/health inspector in several Texas cities, including Llano, Tyler and Midland.
He is a member of International City/County Management Association and a life member of Texas City Manager’s Association. He holds a Master of Arts with specialization in public administration and political science.
“I applied for this job because I’m tired of being retired,” he said. “My wife is even more tired of my retirement than I am.”
Raven Salvato is a former police officer and Frank Salvato is a volunteer firefighter and emergency-medical-services provider.
Dicran “Rick” Keuroglian III has been the assistant city administrator in Brush for the past two years. He also has eight years of experience working indirectly with local government serving as an executive director and founder of City Hope Alliance in Augusta, Ga.
Keuroglian is a member of the International City/County Management Association. He holds dual master’s degrees: a Master of Public Administration with a city management track and a certificate in urban planning and community development from Augusta University; and a Master of Arts in theological studies with a community development track from Erskine Theological Seminary in Due West, S.C.
“I was doing city administration work without knowing that that was what I was doing,” he said.
Interviews by a panel composed of council members, city staff and the city’s senior leadership team began Feb. 11.